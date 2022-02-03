Leeds United did not have much money to invest in the January transfer window, according to Eurosport’s Dean Jones, after they failed to sign anyone for their first team.

The Whites have been regularly hit by injuries throughout the season and Marcelo Bielsa’s insistence on operating with a small senior squad has meant a number of Under-23s have been blooded.

Leeds are close to being involved in the relegation battle in the Premier League and some expected them to move for reinforcements in January.

The club signed no senior players though, largely abandoning all efforts after they could not bring in Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg.

However, Leeds were not flush with the cash to make a splash in January.

It is suggested that the bottom line is the Whites just did not have much money to invest in the winter window.

They remain confident that with Bielsa at the helm they have enough to stay away from the drop zone.

Leeds have a series of crunch games coming up though, with trips to Aston Villa and Everton followed by visits from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.