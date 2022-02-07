James Sands has revealed that having someone that has experience of playing for Rangers as manager in Giovanni van Bronckhorst was a big draw for him to join the Gers.

Sands became the Dutchman’s first signing since replacing Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, roping in the American from New York City FC on an 18-month loan deal which also includes an option to buy.

The 21-year-old already has two Scottish Premiership appearances under Van Bronckhorst and is increasingly adapting to life in Glasgow.

Sands revealed that before he signed for Rangers, he spoke to Van Bronckhorst on the phone and got very positive impression about the role he could play at the club and about the experience of stepping on to the Ibrox grass in the light blue shirt.

The Gers new boy stressed that having a former Rangers star like Van Bronckhorst as his boss was a big draw for him to sign for the club, and revealed the coaching staff have helped him settle in at his new home.

Asked whether Van Bronckhorst and his coaching staff have played a big part in welcoming him, Sands told Rangers TV: “Yes, for sure.

“From the first time I spoke to the boss on the phone, he was so positive about the role I could play on the team, but also what an amazing experience was to play for the club.

“He obviously knows that better than anyone.

“So having him and his staff here was definitely a big draw and they have really helped me settle in so far.”

Sands also has his eyes set on making the USA squad for the forthcoming World Cup and he will be determined to get as much game time as he can in the second half of the season.