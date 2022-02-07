Richard Keys has written off Newcastle United new boy Bruno Guimaraes helping the Magpies climb out of relegation trouble in the Premier League and feels he is at the wrong club.

Newcastle stunned their Premier League rivals by doing a deal with Lyon for Guimaraes and then tempting the Brazil international into a relegation battle on Tyneside.

Guimaraes is rated by some as one of the most effective midfielders in European football and had been linked with a host of top clubs, including Arsenal.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys though does not think the signing will be a success as he feels Guimaraes has moved to the wrong club at the wrong time, while he is also the wrong fit.

“Guimaraes is the wrong man, at the wrong time, at the wrong club for me”, he wrote on his blog.

“Is he really going to dig them out of trouble? I don’t think so.

“He’s got quality that’s for sure – but he might just be ‘new’ Dmitri Payet.

“You can see why Newcastle bought him. They just had to land a big one (big-ish) to prove they could, but they came up well short [in their overall transfer business].

“They were nowhere near the ones they really wanted. All the money on the world doesn’t guarantee success.”

Newcastle sit inside the relegation zone in the Premier League, second from bottom, but are just a single point from safety and have another opportunity to put three points on the board on Tuesday when they host Everton.