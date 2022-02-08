Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Newcastle United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to entertain fellow strugglers Everton in the Premier League this evening.

Eddie Howe managed to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closed, with the Magpies shelling out in the region of £93m on fresh faces.

The pressure is now on the former Bournemouth manager to produce results as Newcastle try to climb up the Premier League table from their current placing of second from bottom.

Howe remains without defender Federico Fernandez, winger Matt Ritchie and striker Callum Wilson.

Martin Dubravka slots into goal for Newcastle this evening, while at the back Howe selects Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett as full-backs, with Fabian Schar and Jamal Lascelles in the centre.

Midfield sees Howe deploy Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock, while Ryan Fraser, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Chris Wood.

The Newcastle boss can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where his options include Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Targett; Shelvey, Willock; Fraser, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin; Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes