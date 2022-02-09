Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has provided a blunt answer when asked if he enjoyed dealing with Philippe Coutinho at Villa Park.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night and Coutinho was in sublime form for Steven Gerrard’s men.

The Brazilian midfielder is on loan at Villa Park from Barcelona and scored in the 30th minute while then providing the assists for both of Jacob Ramsey’s goals.

Ayling was deployed by Bielsa as part of the Leeds defence and admits it was not a pleasurable experience to have to stop Coutinho.

However, the defender is clear that dealing with players such as the Brazil international is a learning curve.

The Leeds star feels he did OK against Coutinho though.

Asked if he enjoyed facing Coutinho, Ayling was quoted as saying by the BBC: “No!

“Naa, we worked hard to get here so when you come up against players like that it’s a good learning curve.

“But I stuck to my task and I felt I did alright as the game went on.”

Coutinho is on loan at Aston Villa for the remainder of the season and is looking to put his career back on track following a tough time at Barcelona.