Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the treatment injured striker Patrick Bamford is having at present is not doing the trick.

The Whites’ leading striker has suffered with injury issues at points this season and is currently sidelined, with no date on when he will return to help the team’s cause.

Bielsa has been playing a winger in Daniel James through the middle in Bamford’s absence and he started in Leeds’ 3-3 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

With Leeds still too close to the relegation zone for comfort, all eyes are on when Bamford will be able to return to bolster Bielsa’s attacking options.

Bielsa though revealed that Bamford’s treatment is not taking away the pain in his foot and until that eases he cannot properly recover.

“He has a problem in his foot which is preventing him from running due to the pain”, Bielsa told the BBC.

“He’s having treatment which isn’t taking the pain away at the moment.

“The first step for his recovery is that he is able to move.

“That hasn’t happened and it’s impossible to imagine when that’s going to happen.”

Leeds scored at Villa Park through two James strikes and a goal from defender Diego Llorente.