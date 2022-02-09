Rangers star Jon McLaughlin has acknowledged that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the greatest footballers of all time, but picked the Manchester United hitman over the Paris Saint-Germain man to play up front in his dream team.

Ronaldo and Messi have a total of 12 Ballon d’Ors between them, dominating world football for more than a decade.

The debate rages on who is better among the two superstars, but Rangers shot-stopper McLaughlin has a clear idea of who would feature in his dream 5-a-side.

McLaughlin has opted to pick Ronaldo ahead of Messi to lead his dream team from the front, a line-up which also boasts Paolo Maldini, Rivaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Peter Schmeichel.

The Gers veteran lauded Ronaldo as the ultimate winner, and stressed the Portuguese’s fantastic finishing means he will lead the line for his dream team as the striker.

“Up front I will go for Cristiano Ronaldo”, McLaughlin told Rangers TV, while picking his dream 5-a-side team.

“Obviously, between him and Messi, one of the two best players that has probably ever played the game.

“And yes, I think he is the ultimate winner, fantastic finisher, incredible player

“So, I think he would definitely go as my striker in that 5-a-side team.”

Both Messi and Ronaldo have played huge roles in getting their respective teams into the knockout stages of the Champions League this season and time will tell whether they will face each other in the later stages of the competition.