Former Leeds United first-team coach Carlos Corberan is one of the three names on the Whites’ shortlist if Marcelo Bielsa leaves the club at the end of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bielsa has been working on rolling one-year contracts since he arrived at Leeds in 2018 and his deal has been renegotiated every year over the last four years.

He has five months left on his contract and the Argentine prefers to negotiate in the summer, with Leeds hopeful that he will stay for the fifth year.

But Leeds are also preparing for the eventuality of Bielsa leaving and they have already compiled a shortlist of targets.

And it has been claimed that Bielsa’s former assistant Corberan is very much on Leeds’ radar as his potential replacement.

The Spaniard left Leeds in 2020 to become the manager at Huddersfield and has earned praise for his work with the Terriers.

He is well-versed with Bielsa’s philosophy and is being seen as a continuity candidate at Elland Road.

Leeds are also looking at former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde and ex-RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch.

Both of them have similar attacking philosophies to Bielsa as Leeds are keen to avoid major disruption if the Argentine leaves.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta is yet to make any approach but has been carrying out background checks on candidates.