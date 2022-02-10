Neil Redfearn has insisted that he has not seen another side create as many attacking chances as Leeds United do in a game and also hailed their resolve to never give up in the face of adversity.

The Whites have earned plaudits for their high-octane football under Marcelo Bielsa, which was on full show against Aston Villa on Wednesday in a Premier League clash, as they played out a draw in a six-goal thriller.

Leeds, led by the likes of forwards Rodrigo and Daniel James, fired 16 shots against Aston Villa, with eight of them on target and showed great resolve to restore parity after going 3-1 down at one stage in the first half.

Former Whites boss Redfearn has hailed the Yorkshire giants for their willingness to not give in even when things are not going their way, and for always taking the game to the opposition.

Redfearn added that he has not seen any other club creating as many goalscoring chances as Leeds do, which is a result of the attack focused style of football instilled by Bielsa at the club.

“I have to say, Leeds United’s resolve is so admirable”, Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“They just do not give in.

“They do not know when they are beaten.

“The possession football that they play and the way they work the ball through the thirds and the overloading wide areas, they get efforts at goal, and they must get in attacking positions and opportunities to score goals more than any other team in the Premier League

“I’ve never seen a side create as many chances and that’s credit to Leeds’ play, they take the game to you and if you are not at it then Leeds will turn you over.”

Leeds are set for a trip to Merseyside at the weekend to take on struggling Everton in the league and will be determined to bag all three points as they look to steer clear of the drop zone.