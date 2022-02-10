Liverpool legend Ian Rush insists that the Reds are closing the gap in terms of squad strength with title rivals Manchester City, as can be seen by their cup progress.

In addition to the Premier League, the Reds are also alive in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League, stringing together strong runs across all competitions.

Injuries, illness and players leaving on international duty have all forced Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to rely on fringe players and youth talents this season, but Liverpool have largely managed to maintain their standards.

And Reds legend Rush has insisted Liverpool have a far better squad this season than that they are actually given credit for, as they have not faded away, even in domestic cup competitions or in Europe, in which Klopp has tinkered with his regular line-up.

Rush added that Manchester City’s dominance in domestic competitions like the EFL Cup in recent seasons is down to the strength of their squad but believes Liverpool are now closing the gap on the Citizens in terms of squad depth.

“[Winning the quadruple is incredibly difficult to pull off] but Liverpool enter every competition with intent to win it and that hasn’t changed even as the games pile up at this stage of the season”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“What the League Cup and FA Cup have shown is that Liverpool have some great young players and a better squad than given credit for.

“Manchester City have won the League Cup four times in a row, not because they have the better team but because they have the better squad, but Liverpool are closing that gap in terms of who has better depth.”

Liverpool have booked a place in the final of the EFL Cup against Chelsea later this month, while they are in the fifth round of the FA Cup in addition to earning a place in the knockout phase of the Champions League.