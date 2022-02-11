Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has predicted Leeds United will be too good to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites have struggled to live up to last season’s form and have spent the majority of the campaign in the lower reaches of the Premier League.

Leeds, who have conceded more goals than just two sides in the league this term, sit in 15th spot in the table and boast a lead of six points over the drop zone.

Some Whites fans are concerned about their side being dragged deeper into the relegation mire, especially if they continue to be without key players through injury.

Former Liverpool star Mellor though has backed Leeds to stay out of trouble as he feels they are too good to go down.

“I think you look at it thinking it’s probably going to be three from five”, Mellor said on LFC TV.

“I still don’t think Brentford are out of that.

“I think Leeds will be too good.

“But don’t discount Brentford, I think they are still in trouble with the games they’ve got left.”

Leeds face a crunch clash this weekend as they head to Merseyside to take on fellow strugglers Everton at Goodison Park.