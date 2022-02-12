Dominic Matteo believes Leeds United can get some joy against a struggling Everton side if they can start the game on the front foot at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Everton are just two points above the relegation zone and have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games, as they spiral into trouble.

Frank Lampard’s arrival as the new manager and the signings of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek on deadline day was expected to change their fortunes, but they suffered another demoralising defeat to Newcastle earlier this week.

Matteo feels the Everton job is far more challenging than Lampard would have anticipated and admits that they are struggling to get any sort of results and performances.

He is sure that Everton need a result today and feels Leeds can take advantage of a home side struggling with confidence if they can start well at Goodison Park.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “This is a bigger challenge than maybe what Frank thought.

“Everton are a big club, a great club, great history about them but they are struggling.

“If you look through that whole squad there is not a lot of legs, they have had injury problems like everyone else.

“But they just can’t buy a win or a performance.

“Some of my mates are Everton fans and they are moaning all the time, which is good for us.

“They need a result and Frank needs a reaction but hopefully we can pick up on that.

“Sometimes when you play teams who are struggling a bit you have to go into that confident.

“I think if we can start the game well again and another performance like Villa, we will get something.

“Of course, it won’t be easy because, after that performance against Newcastle, Frank will want to put that right.”

Everton played out a 2-2 draw at Leeds earlier in the season but have lost eight of their last ten league games.