Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes the international break last month came at the right time for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and it gave the players a chance to recharge their batteries.

Leeds went into the break on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Newcastle United and there were suggestions that they could get sucked into the relegation dogfight.

The Whites came back into action this week with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Aston Villa where they came back from 3-1 down to get a point away at Villa Park.

Matteo conceded that Leeds’ problems this season stem from the fact that they have had so many injuries to key players throughout the campaign.

However, he feels Leeds are looking fitter and strong and the intensity is back in the game following the international break, which came at the perfect time for the Yorkshire giants.

The former White said on LUTV: “They have had their critics at times but that’s down to so many injuries.

“We are getting players back, everyone is looking fit, everyone looking strong and we are getting the old Leeds back again.

“The break, we mentioned before, was a blessing in a way.

“It just gave them time to recharge and go again and that’s what it looks like for me.”

Leeds will look to keep their momentum going when they visit Goodison Park today to take on Everton.