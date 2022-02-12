Simon Grayson has admitted that Leeds United were always going to be in for a tough afternoon at Everton due to playing Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo in midfield.

Leeds were comfortably beaten by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon as the Toffees ran out 3-0 winners in the Premier League encounter.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side overrun in midfield as Donny van de Beek and Allan produced good displays for the hosts; the Italian introduced Adam Forshaw at half time to replace Klich, but Leeds were already 2-0 down at the break.

Former Leeds boss Grayson believes that a pairing of Klich and Rodrigo looked lightweight on paper and a tough afternoon on Merseyside was always in the offing.

He said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “It did look on paper that it was a little too lightweight in the middle of the park, where they played Van de Beek and Allan, who are dogged players, energetic and good players.

“Leeds just looked a little bit too open.



“Rodrigo can play in there, but he needs to have two other players around him as well.

“But if you are playing Klich, who is attack minded, and Rodrigo as your two central midfield players, that’s going to be a tough afternoon.”

Leeds now have a tough three games on the horizon with meetings against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.