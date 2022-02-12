Newcastle United striker Chris Wood is excited about the contribution that new boy Bruno Guimaraes can make, not just for the remainder of this season, but also in the future.

The Magpies stunned the football world when they convinced the Brazil international to swap Lyon for a relegation battle in the Premier League, signing him in the January transfer window.

Guimaraes has been clear about Newcastle’s ambitions and is fully signed up to the project now under way at St James’ Park.

Wood, who was also signed by Newcastle in the January transfer window, is impressed with what the Brazilian has to offer.

He is sure that Guimaraes, with his flair and creativity, can add to the Magpies not just in the future, but also in the here and now as they battle to survive in the Premier League.

“You’ve got the flair and the creativity of Bruno coming through”, Wood said on NUTV.



“It’s something that’s really for the future of this club as well.

“And he’s going to be a big help for us from now until the end of the season.”

The 24-year-old midfielder, who signed a contract with Newcastle running through until the summer of 2026, made his Premier League debut in a win over Everton at St James’ Park earlier this week.