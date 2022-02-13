Rangers legend Jorg Albertz has urged the Gers to not be overly defensive against Borussia Dortmund in their Europa League clash and instead try to get on the front foot.

Dortmund have serious firepower up the pitch and have smashed in 57 goals this season so far in the Bundesliga.

However, their impressive attacking displays are balanced out by an often leaky defence which has let in eleven goals more than league leaders Bayern Munich and nine goals more than RB Leipzig.

Albertz wants the Gers to take advantage of the defensive deficiency of their opponents and not sit back, but to instead take control of the game and create chances for their attackers.

The Gers legend thinks that Alfredo Morelos could be the key man for the Glasgow outfit if they create attacking threats, but added that he feels his former club will be in trouble if they allow Dortmund too much possession.

“The important thing is that Rangers give themselves a chance in Dortmund”, Albertz wrote in his Daily Record column.

“I wouldn’t sit back against this team.

“They’re vulnerable at the back and they make mistakes.

“On the counter attack, if Rangers can create chances – especially with Alfredo Morelos on form – they can get success.

“Morelos will be a huge threat to Dortmund.

“But if you allow them to play and get comfortable on the ball, it’s going to be tough.”

Both Rangers and Dortmund are second in their leagues, though the Gers are closer to the top than their German opposition, and they will be hoping to advance in the Europa League and get a chance to lift the trophy.