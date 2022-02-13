Newcastle United legend John Anderson has praised Dan Burn for his performance in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side went into the Premier League contest at St James’ Park looking to pick up a third league win on the spin.

Burn was given his debut in the heart of defence as Newcastle edged out Villa 1-0 thanks to a superbly taken free kick from Kieran Trippier.

Magpies legend Anderson was hugely impressed with how Burn, signed from Brighton in January, played and believes he did not put a foot wrong.

He admits that the game was not a pretty one to watch, but insists the win is massive for Newcastle as they look to survive.

“Massive result. It wasn’t pretty but it’s three wins on the bounce”, Anderson said post match on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“Didn’t see much of the ball in the second half but kept our shape well.

“Dan Burn didn’t put a foot wrong and looks like he’s played there all his life.”

Newcastle now boast an advantage of four points over the bottom three, with third from bottom Norwich City on 17 points and having played a game more than the Magpies, who have 21 points.