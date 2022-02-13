Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits he is crossing his fingers that Kieran Trippier, who has gone to hospital for an X-ray, has not suffered a broken bone.

Trippier again repaid Newcastle for bringing him back to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window when he scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

He clocked 48 minutes at St James’ Park before being forced off the pitch due to injury, having picked up a niggle to his foot.

The defender has now gone to hospital for a scan and Howe admits he could be looking at a broken bone.

He is crossing his fingers that the influential defender is not seriously injured.

“We’re keeping everything crossed there is no break”, Howe was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

The Newcastle boss is pleased with the win over Aston Villa, but also stressed that his side have many areas in which they can still improve.

“There are lots of things we can improve”, he told Match of the Day.

“We defended heroically at times but I feel we have a lot to do still.

“We know we are in the early stages but we’re pleased with progress we are making.”

Newcastle, who are now just outside the Premier League relegation spots, have their fate firmly in their own hands, but will be desperate to avoid losing Trippier.