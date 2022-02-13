Fixture: Burnley vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds saw Manchester City pull 12 points clear on Saturday, but they boast two games in hand meaning the gap could be cut to six points, while they also still have to play the Citizens.

Liverpool cannot afford any slip-ups though and face a team scrapping for points this afternoon, with Burnley bottom of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will start as favourites and have won six of their seven Premier League away matches at Burnley.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool today, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson the full-backs. Central defence sees Virgil van Dijk paired with Joel Matip.

In midfield, Liverpool have Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to make changes then he has options on his bench, including Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Jota, Diaz, Elliott