Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has indicated he is not surprised that winger Raphinha has suffered a slump in form as he feels it is impossible for an attacker to always be at a high level.

The Brazilian winger has shone at Elland Road since the club landed him from French side Rennes in the summer of 2020 and he is expected to be in demand in the summer transfer window.

He has struggled to have a big impact during Leeds’ last two games though, a draw at Aston Villa and a defeat at Everton; Bielsa brought him off at half time at Goodison Park on Saturday, replacing him with Tyler Roberts.

Bielsa however is not concerned that Raphinha’s level has declined as he insists maintaining a high level consistently is impossible for an attacker.

He told his post Everton press conference: “Players can play better or worse, it’s very difficult to stand out and to shine when you’re an attacker.

“There isn’t attackers who are at a high level continuously.

“The first half against Aston Villa, Raphinha made important contributions.

“A winger with a different characteristic could have added a different variable to the game.”

Leeds will hope Raphinha can be back to his best next weekend when fierce rivals Manchester United make the trip to Elland Road in the Premier League.

The Whites then have a further two games in February, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur the opponents.