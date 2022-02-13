Liverpool legend John Aldridge has dismissed the suggestion that Harvey Elliott might eventually play further up the pitch as part of the Reds’ front three.

Elliott has quickly got back into his groove at Liverpool after returning from injury and was an unused substitute in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool have a number of players heading into the latter stages of their career up top, with Roberto Firmino 31 this year, Sadio Mane due to turn 30 and Mohamed Salah also set to turn 30 years old.

Thoughts are increasingly turning to the future, with Liverpool already having Diogo Jota and new boy Luis Diaz in the ranks.

Liverpool legend Aldridge does not expect Elliott to move up the pitch though as he feels the midfielder would likely not score enough goals; he does still see him as able to contribute from midfield.

“I don’t know whether he could score enough goals”, Aldridge said after the win at Burnley on LFC TV.

“One thing you can say about him is he is so young and talented.

“But what you see early on, is he going to be a goalscorer, at the moment I’d say no.

“But if he plays in the midfield he might get you ten, 15 goals a season or more.”

Liverpool are next in action in the Champions League away at the San Siro against Italian giants Inter and it remains to be seen if Elliott will be handed an opportunity to impress.