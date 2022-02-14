Rafael Benitez has warned Inter about Liverpool’s ruthless attacking power, ahead of the Nerazzurri taking on the Reds in the Champions League this week.

Inter are set to play host to Liverpool on Wednesday night in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between the two sides.

The tie brings together two clubs Benitez has managed and Liverpool will start as favourites to progress, although the Spaniard feels the contest is more balanced than people think.

“51 per cent Liverpool and 49 per cent Inter”, he told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, adding, “it is more balanced than many might think.”

Inter must beware Liverpool’s superb attacking power though, Benitez insists, with the Spanish tactician telling Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi that Jurgen Klopp has good goalscoring tools at his disposal.

“If I were Inzaghi I would be worried about their attacking power.

“Klopp can also count on very good full-backs and are dangerous from dead balls with [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joel] Matip.

“They are not an easy team to stop.”

Inter currently sit second in the Italian top flight table and took on another one of Benitez’s former clubs on Saturday in the shape of Napoli, playing out a 1-1 draw.