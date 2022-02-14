Gary Neville feels Leeds United, along with Brentford, would be a big loss to the Premier League if they are relegated this season, and fears the pair could be dragged into trouble.

Leeds were swatted out of the way by Everton on Saturday as the Toffees ran out comfortable 3-0 winners and worries remain about the Whites being dragged into the relegation battle.

The club chose not to sign a player for their senior team in the January transfer window, raising some eyebrows, despite being continually affected by injuries, and face Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in their next three games.

Neville thinks the Whites could be dragged into trouble, along with Brentford, and believes if they went down they would be a big loss to the Premier League.

“I think that Leeds could get dragged into it, but Brentford I’d be a little bit worried about because they’ve played more games”, Neville said on his podcast.

“I do feel that Newcastle team, after that performance isn’t going down.

“So, for me, one or two of those sides, Leeds, and Brentford in particular, that could get dragged back into it if they’re not careful.

“They’d be big losses to the Premier League by the way, as any team would be as you don’t want to see anyone go down, but Brentford and Leeds have brought a lot in the last couple of seasons.”

Leeds will be hoping to rush key players back from injury soon, while also avoiding any further injury blows; Stuart Dallas was forced off against Everton and it is unclear for how long he might now be out.