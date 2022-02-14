Danny Murphy has conceded that losing Kieran Trippier through injury is a blow for Newcastle United, but stressed they can still kick on in their fight four survival in the Premier League, having given themselves a four-point cushion over the relegation zone.

Trippier only arrived at Newcastle last month but in a short spell of time has evolved into a talismanic player in Eddie Howe’s squad, scoring twice in his four top flight starts for the club.

The right-back suffered a broken bone in Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, and is set to go under the knife this week, which will force him to have a spell on the sidelines.

Trippier played a key role in helping the Magpies climb out of the drop zone and build a four-point gap, and former top flight star Murphy has admitted his injury is a blow for the club.

However, Murphy added that Newcastle can still kick on with their pursuit to ensure top flight survival this season as they have other quality players in their ranks that are settling into Howe’s philosophy of football.

Asked whether Newcastle’s survival hopes are hinging on Trippier playing, Murphy told talkSPORT: “No, I think he adds quality and they are certainly better with him in the team, that is for sure

“We have seen that in these first few games, I mean I thought his best performance was actually the one at Leeds, he was brilliant that day.

“I do not think it helps them losing him because of his calmness, his quality and his leadership qualities but ultimately, they have given themselves a nice cushion now to give themselves a really good platform to go on and play with a bit more freedom, and a bit less nervousness.

“As each game goes by now, they have got that comfort, that cushion.

“So, it is a blow, but it is not the be all and end all because they have got other players who have shone.

“They have got other players now who were getting into that mindset of Eddie’s philosophy if you like, understanding how he wants to play.”

A clear timeframe is yet to be established for when Tripper will be back on the pitch, while Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy are the options available to Howe on the right flank of the defence.