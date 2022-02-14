Newcastle United have hope that Javier Manquillo’s injury is not too serious, having already seen Kieran Trippier being forced onto the sidelines for the foreseeable future, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies added another three points to their tally to boost their chances of survival in the Premier League on Sunday with a 1-0 win against Aston Villa, but saw two of their players leaving the pitch prematurely owing to the injury.

Trippier, who left the field early in the second half, is now set for a spell on the sidelines having broken a bone in his left foot, which is a huge blow for the Magpies.

However, even before the right-back picked up his injury, Manquillo, who started on the opposite flank of the backline, left the field in the first half.

There is fear at the club that the Spaniard might have suffered ankle ligament damage but conclusive results are awaited.

But Newcastle have hope that Manquillo has not suffered a serious injury which would allow him to return to the first team fold soon.

If Manquillo is available for selection in upcoming games, he is likely to be Trippier’s replacement at right-back, while Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy are Eddie Howe’s other options.

Newcastle fans will be hoping Manquillo’s injury will only be a minor issue and he will be back in the squad as the club continue to push on to ensure their top flight survival.