Rangers are not resigned to losing Connor Goldson in the summer, the club’s managing director Stewart Robertson insists.

Goldson is out of contract in the summer and could depart Ibrox on a free transfer, with no sign of a contract extension on the horizon for the centre-back.

Many fans have already written off the likelihood of Goldson putting pen to paper to a fresh deal to stay at Rangers beyond this summer, with thoughts turning to who might replace him.

Robertson insists though that Rangers are not resigned to losing Goldson, with sporting director Ross Wilson speaking to a number of players over contracts.

However, the Rangers MD is clear that the club have no issue if a player sees out their contract at Ibrox.

“We’re not resigned to losing him”, Robertson told Sky Sports.

“I know Ross is having regular conversations with all the players whose contracts are expiring in the summer and that’s something that will be addressed in the coming months.

“I’m quite philosophical about how these things work.

“Players come in and sign a contract and they’ve committed for that time. If they serve their time and that’s what the club has signed up to as well then that’s fine.

“If someone leaves prior to their contract expiring and we get some revenue then again that’s something everybody is happy with.

“I get the noise that can sometimes follow these things but we just have to deal with what’s in front of us.”

Goldson helped Rangers to secure the Scottish Premiership title last season and is a key man again this term as the Gers try to retain the title.