Former Rangers star Alex Rae believes that Aaron Ramsey is facing the challenge of competing for minutes against players in the Gers squad who have been playing regularly this season.

Ramsey joined Rangers on loan from Juventus last month and has been gradually building up his fitness behind the scenes.

He had two cameos against Hibernian and Hearts in the league and made his first start when he played an hour in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Rae conceded that Ramsey will need more time to play a more prominent role for Rangers but feels the problem is that the other midfielders in the squad have a distinct advantage over him due to the amount of football they have played this season.

He stressed that the Welshman needs to get more minutes under his belt without Rangers compromising on getting results from games.

The former Rangers star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “For me, this is going to take a little bit of time to get him into the position where you can throw him in.

“The problem he and Rangers have is that the players who are playing in his position have got 25 to 30 games under their belt.

“He has to get minutes under his belt.

“15 minutes in both the games against the Edinburgh teams – Hibs and Hearts – and at the weekend he got 60 minutes.

“So, it’s a gradual build up, but it has to be at the right time because of the importance of trying to wins points and league games.”

Rangers are hopeful that Ramsey will play a massive role in helping them win the league title this season before his loan stint ends.