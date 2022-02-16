Marcelo Bielsa’s future at Leeds United has not been decided and all options are on the table for the Argentine as he considers whether to stay at Elland Road into next season.

Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 and has revolutionised the football at the club, leading them back to the Premier League following a 16-year absence.

The Argentine has been on rolling one-year contracts at Leeds, renegotiating deals at the end of each season, and is currently in his fourth term at Elland Road, the most he has managed a single outfit so far in his career.

Bielsa’s current deal expires at the end of this season and he prefers to enter talks over a new contract in the summer, but Leeds have also put together a short list of candidates to potentially succeed him at the club.

However, as it stands, no decisions have been made over Bielsa’s future at Elland Road, either on his part or the club’s part, according to Argentine journalist Claudio Mauri.

Everything is open and the 66-year-old could sign on fresh terms at Leeds ahead of the next season.

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, ex-RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch and Bielsa’s former assistant Carlos Corberan are among the names on Leeds’ radar as potential successor to the Argentine.

It has even been claimed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have even contacted Bielsa over becoming their manager next season.

But Bielsa’s current focus is on helping Leeds maintain their top flight status and it remains to be seen whether this is his final season in Yorkshire.