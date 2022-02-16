Former Brazil Under-20 international Allan has conceded that if it was up to him he would still be at Liverpool, but he needed to return to his homeland.

Liverpool signed the teenage midfielder from Internacional and he had loan spells at SJK Seinajoki, Sint-Truiden, Hertha Berlin, Limassol, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fluminense before leaving the Reds on a permanent deal in 2020.

His time in the Bundesliga impressed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp was an admirer of the player, but Allan continued to struggle to get a work permit to play for the Reds.

The Brazilian never wore the Liverpool shirt despite being on their books for five years and he conceded that leaving the club was one of the toughest decisions of his life.

But he admitted that he needed to return to Brazil in order to revive his football career and be close to his family and friends.

Allan conceded that if things were under his control he would have stayed at Liverpool and he was happy there but it became impossible for him to play for them.

“It was a very difficult decision to leave but my contract with Liverpool was coming to an end. I needed to play and show my football”, he told The Athletic.

“I needed to return to Brazil to be close to my family and friends as it was a tough time not being able to play for Liverpool.

“I felt like it was the last bullet in the gun. I had to be successful in Brazil or run the risk of disappearing altogether.

“I wanted to stay and if it was down to me I would still be at Liverpool.

“I did not want to go anywhere else.

“I wanted to stay there especially because of the friends I made like Firmino, but returning to Brazil proved to be the right decision.

“I was happy to join Liverpool but unfortunately it was not possible to play for them.”

In December, Allan won the domestic double in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, who won their first league title in 50 years.