Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has expressed his belief that Jurgen Klopp knows the Reds still have a chance of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title this year.

The Reds are currently second in the top flight standings, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, although Klopp’s side boast a game in hand on the Citizens and must still play them.

Liverpool, who have won four league games on the trot following a three-game winless run, are also alive in three other competitions in addition to the top flight, including the Champions League.

Although the Mancunians have a comfortable lead at the top of the table, Liverpool legend Thompson has insisted Klopp still knows he has a chance of leading the Merseyside giants to another Premier League crown, given their form and all senior players being fit.

Thompson added that Liverpool should continue to juggle all coemptions without giving precedence to any in particular and stressed the top flight clash against Manchester City down the line will be huge.

Asked whether he thinks the Champions league should take precedence over the Premier League, given the lead Manchester City have at the top of the table, Thompson told Off The Ball: “I think the Premier League should always be your bread and butter, it has been ever thus.

“Yes, the Champions League is wonderful, I always would like to think that the guys do [think that about the league] and at this moment there is still a chance of it and it will be juggling the both of them.

“There will not be priority in them at the moment.

“I would think he [Klopp] knows that there is still a chance with this team, the way they are playing, with everybody fit and the big game when it comes up against Manchester City will be absolutely huge and that is a little bit away.

“So, there is no way to sort of identify ‘right let us put all our eggs into the Champions League basket.’”

Liverpool are pencilled in to face Manchester City in the top flight on 9th April at the Etihad Stadium and they will be determined to avoid any slip-ups before the trip to Manchester.