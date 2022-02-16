Tony Dorigo has insisted that he has no clue what more Joe Gelhardt needs to do to earn more game time at Leeds United and stressed the Whites need to use him as they continue to deal with the injury of first choice striker Patrick Bamford.

Bamford has been missing for Leeds for the majority of games so far this season owing to niggling injury issues and boss Bielsa has had to deploy wingers out of position or rely on youth team players to deal with the England international’s absence.

Highly rated Gerhard is a natural centre-forward in Bielsa’s arsenal, but he has opted to use him sparingly in recent games, with the attacker remaining on the bench in Leeds’ last two Premier League outings.

Ex-Whites star Dorigo is baffled why Bielsa keeps on opting against playing Gelhardt and stressed he us not sure what more the youngster needs to do earn more game time.

Dorigo added that Leeds need to use Gelhardt more in the remaining games of the season, ahead of the likes of Tyler Roberts, who is struggling with his form having only recently return from an injury.

“It’s difficult for Tyler [to build some confidence again following a spell on the sidelines] because you’ve got this young lad Joe Gelhardt on the bench and I think he really should be getting some more minutes”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I’m not sure what else Gelhardt is supposed to do and, if he’s at the club, we need to use him.

“You can tell the young lad has got ability so when do you expose him to the wider footballing audience?

“Bielsa makes the decisions and, unfortunately, Roberts is feeling the brunt of that.”

Bamford is still on the road to recovery and it remains to be seen who Bielsa will play in the striker’s role on Sunday when Leeds host arch rivals Manchester United in the top flight.