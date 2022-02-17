Fixture: Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has selected his Rangers starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League this evening.

Rangers have travelled to Germany for the first leg as underdogs and Van Bronckhorst will be keen to see his side pick up a result that gives them a chance of progression in the second leg at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst has to do without defenders Filip Helander and Jack Simpson, along with striker Cedric Itten, who are not registered in Rangers’ Europa League squad.

Centre-back Leon Balogun is injured, while Ianis Hagi will miss the rest of the season.

The experienced Allan McGregor slots into goal for Rangers this evening, while at the back James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are the full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey.

Midfield sees Van Bronckhorst pick John Lundstram, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Aaron Ramsey and Amad Diallo.

Rangers Team vs Borussia Dortmund

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Lundstram, Jack, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McCrorie, Hogarth, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Kamara, Sands, Wright, King