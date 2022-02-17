Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has struck a pessimistic note over the Reds catching Manchester City as he feels the Citizens could comfortably win all their remaining Premier League games.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 20 of the 25 games they have played in the top flight so far this season, only losing twice, which has given them a commanding lead at the top.

Manchester City enjoy a nine-point cushion over second placed Liverpool in the league standings and are on course to win a fourth top flight title in five seasons.

Liverpool have not given up though and with a game in hand and still a meeting with Manchester City to come could potentially move to just three points behind.

Thompson feels that his former team are capable of winning all the games left this season, but stressed there is still a doubt whether they can go on such a run, whereas when it comes to Manchester City there are no doubts.

“It is when you get on those runs, Manchester City, I look at them sometimes and you go from Christmas to the end of the season, Manchester City can win every football match, they are that good”, Thompson told Off The Ball.

“If they keep their best players fit, they can win every football match.

“My Liverpool team, fantastic team, we can win all our games, and you do have that little bit of a doubt, but can we do that?

“But you go Manchester City can easily do that, and that is just there is something about my team which is just slightly different than Manchester City.

“We can maybe have that sort of one slip-up, where you do not feel like Manchester City can.

“They are in that flow at the moment and it is not just the team, it goes through individuals.”

Manchester City will be hosting top four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League outing at the weekend, while Liverpool welcome Norwich City to Anfield.