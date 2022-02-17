Simon Jordan has insisted that Newcastle United do not have the pedigree to attract Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer, even if they survive in the Premier League.

Pogba will be out of contract in the summer at Manchester United and he is yet to decide on what he will do in the coming months.

He has not ruled out signing the contract offer he has from the Red Devils and he is also expected to consider staying in England with another club in the Premier League.

Newcastle are planning a massive summer overhaul if they survive in the Premier League and Pogba is the kind of player they might want to sign given the funds they have.

And Jordan admitted that the Frenchman is the kind of player Newcastle would want if they want to make a statement in the market.

However, he stressed that Pogba would not want to join a team who cannot compete for the big trophies next season and Newcastle are not of the level where the midfielder would want to be.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “If you have got no transfer fee for Pogba, then most of these clubs can afford to pay XYZ.

“I don’t know whether he is going to go at 200 grand a week, I suspect it would be a lot more than that and that might be the stumbling block.

“But if Newcastle were to make a statement then those are the kinds of statements you would think they would make.

“I just don’t think Newcastle have enough pedigree irrespective of the project or the embarrassment of riches for Pogba to go there now.

“This is his last big contractual move, he will still want to win things and there still going to be a gestation period between Newcastle being a club with immense wealth into a winning club.”

Pogba recently returned to the Manchester United side after a lengthy layoff on the sidelines due to a problematic groin injury.