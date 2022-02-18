Leeds United have confirmed that they will play Aston Villa at Elland Road on Thursday 10th March, with their meeting with Norwich City changing days as a result.

The Whites saw their original meeting with Steven Gerrard’s side postponed and now a free date has been identified to play the game.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road in the Premier League on 10th March, with the game kicking off at 19:45 UK time.

It has also been selected for live TV coverage on Amazon Prime Video.

The game being played on Thursday means that Leeds’ meeting with Norwich has been pushed back by a day and will now take place on Sunday 13th March.

Leeds currently sit in 15th in the Premier League table with 23 points from their 23 league games so far.

They are due to welcome Manchester United to Elland Road this weekend.

The Whites will be looking to record their first win in the Premier League in their last three games and have a cushion of six points over the drop zone.