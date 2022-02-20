Fixture: Leeds United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to Elland Road for a Premier League clash this afternoon.

The Whites have continued to look over their shoulder towards the drop zone in recent weeks and will be looking to grab three points today to climb up the league table.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have the fourth worst home record in the Premier League this season, having won just three times at Elland Road in eleven attempts and conceded 17 goals.

Leeds chose not to add to their squad in the January transfer window, despite being struck by repeated injuries, and Bielsa will he hoping his judgement is justified in the coming months.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds at Elland Road today, while at the back Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs, with Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk in the centre.

Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw slot into midfield, while Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Daniel James support Rodrigo.

If Bielsa wants to make changes he has options on the bench he can turn to this afternoon, including Raphinha and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds United Team vs Manchester United

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison, James, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Klaesson, Firpo, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Bate, Roberts, Raphinha, Gelhardt.