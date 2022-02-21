Mark Lawrenson has warned Manchester City that chasing is easier than leading in the Premier League title race, with second placed Liverpool just six points behind the league leaders, while boasting a game in hand.

The Citizens suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, which has reduced their lead at the top of the table to just six points.

Manchester City are facing strong competition for the English crown from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who also have a game in hand and are currently flying with five league wins on the trot, with the latest coming against Norwich City at the weekend.

Liverpool legend Lawrenson has warned Manchester City that chasing the league leaders is always easier in a title race, which is what the Reds are doing this season.

Lawrenson explained that when a team are leading the table they are more susceptible to dips in form if one or two results do not go their way, owing to the immense pressure from their nearest rivals.

Asked whether he thinks the Premier League title race is in Liverpool’s hands to a certain degree, Lawrenson told Off The Ball: “Yes, we have to beat City away, that is what we all are thinking.

“But I think the thing is, it is always easier to chase, always, always easier.

“It is when you are actually leading that it is a difficult thing because you just need one or two to start thinking, ‘oh they might catch us’, those kinds of things and then performances dip.

“And basically, we just expect Liverpool and City to win every game, do we not?”

Manchester City and Liverpool are pencilled in to lock horns in the top flight on 9th April at the Etihad Stadium and both teams will be determined to avoid any slip-ups before they come face to face.