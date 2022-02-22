Leeds United are staying patient in contract talks with Raphinha and remain hopeful he will put pen to paper to fresh terms, according to LeedsLive.

The Brazil international is expected to be a man in demand when the summer transfer window opens, but Leeds are hoping to hold on to him.

Leeds want to reward Raphinha with a new contract and are remaining patient in talks with the winger’s agent over new terms.

They are hopeful he will put pen to paper and any new deal would protect Leeds on dictating his sale value if they do choose to part with him.

Raphinha was snapped up by Leeds from French outfit Rennes for around £17m in the summer of 2020.

He has flourished at Elland Road and is currently playing a key role in the club’s bid to steer clear of relegation worries in the Premier League.

The winger has made 22 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League so far this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions and providing two assists.

His current contract at Elland Road is due to run until the summer of 2024.