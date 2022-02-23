Rangers defender Leon Balogun has no complaints about not getting a chance to face Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, despite wanting to compete against the best in Europe.

The Glasgow giants produced a shock result in the Europa League last week when they beat Dortmund 4-2 at the Westfalenstadion in the first leg of their two-legged tie.

Haaland missed that game but there was hope that he could be fit enough to be in the Dortmund squad for the second leg at Ibrox.

But Dortmund arrived in Glasgow earlier today without the Norwegian, which came as a major boost for Rangers in their bid to see off their challenge in the second leg at home.

Balogun admitted that players want to compete against the best in Europe when playing at this level, but he feels Dortmund have enough to compensate for Haaland’s absence.

He stressed that he has no complaints about missing out on the chance to take on the Norwegian forward.

The defender said in a press conference: “In this competition, you want to compete against the best and he is one of the best at the moment.

“From that perspective, it’s a sad thing but if you look at what he means to Dortmund, obviously and surely it’s a disadvantage to them and will weaken them up front.

“But then again they have got enough to compensate, not at the same level probably.

“So, it’s mixed feelings, definitely I am not going to complain about that.”

If Rangers can manage to see off Dortmund’s challenge on Thursday night it will be seen as a major upset in European competition this season.