Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that heavy defeats for his side will awaken doubts amongst some, following a 6-0 drubbing at Liverpool.

Bielsa again opted not to change his approach when his side travelled to take on an in-form Liverpool team at Anfield in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp’s men quickly took control of the game.

The Reds overran Leeds in the opening 45 minutes and the 3-0 scoreline for the hosts at the break flattered Bielsa’s men, although it did effectively kill off the visitors.

Liverpool did not ease up and scored another three times in the second half to record a 6-0 win and leave the Leeds players visibly stunned and low on confidence.

Bielsa insists that he knows that such results may awaken doubts in some, but he is clear he does not need the club’s owners to give him conclusions on the outcome of games.

Asked in a press conference if the owners have expressed concerns, Bielsa said: “Not specifically but when a team is going through what we are doing it’s only going to awaken doubts.

“I don’t need them to give me conclusions on the result of the team I manage.”

The Leeds boss is clear that his side have been finding it difficult to sustain what they want to do throughout the whole 90 minutes.

“It’s not just this game, it’s in general we have been struggling to sustain what we want to do for the duration of a game”, he added.

Next up for Leeds is a visit from Tottenham Hotspur and Bielsa will hope to see his men bounce back.