Richard Keys has indicated that Leeds United should sack Marcelo Bielsa and feels if he was an English manager he would have been shown the door.

Bielsa is known for not changing his Leeds side’s approach no matter the opposition, something which has led to a number of heavy defeats for the Whites in the Premier League.

They were 3-0 down after 35 minutes at Liverpool on Wednesday night, with the Reds spurning chances to make the advantage even greater.

And Keys indicated that Leeds are a shambles and Bielsa should be shown the door.

He feels that an English manager would have been sacked for serving up the heavy defeats Bielsa has been serving up for Leeds.

“Do we think that if a British coach was in charge of Leeds right now he’d be getting the sack?” Keys wrote on Twitter.

“What makes Bielsa different? Leeds are a shambles.”

The Whites have conceded 53 goals in the Premier League this season, the same number as bottom club Norwich City.

Bielsa also passed up the chance to add to his squad in the January transfer window, despite being gripped by an injury crisis.