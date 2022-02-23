Richard Keys has insisted Leeds United must surely now sack Marcelo Bielsa following a 6-0 drubbing at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Bielsa saw his men beaten 4-2 at Elland Road by Manchester United on Sunday and Whites fans were looking for a reaction on the trip to Anfield this evening.

The Leeds boss though did not change the approach of his side despite facing a free-scoring Liverpool outfit looking to close in on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The visitors paid the price as Liverpool took them apart, scoring three goals in the first half and then a further three goals in the second half to drub Leeds 6-0.

Keys thinks that Leeds now have to act and show Bielsa the door as the Argentine will not change his ways.

The former Sky Sports anchor wrote on Twitter: “Bielsa can’t survive this surely?

“It’s the definition of madness – keep doing the same thing…..

“That’s not good coaching. 6-0.”

Leeds, who chose not to make any signings in the January transfer window after being unable to capture Brenden Aaronson, have now conceded a huge 56 goals in 25 league games, the worst record in the Premier League.