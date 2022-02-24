Dave MacKinnon has warned Rangers that they will face a Borussia Dortmund side with a different approach in their Europa League clash than the one they beat last week, but feels the Gers have what it takes to knock out the Germans.

Rangers returned from Germany last week with a historic 4-2 win to their name against Bundesliga giants Dortmund in the Europa League.

The Scottish champions are now set to take on BVB at Ibrox tonight as they look to get another positive result and book a place in the next round of the continental competition.

Former defender MacKinnon, who was part of the Rangers squad that beat Dortmund at Ibrox in the first round of the UEFA Cup in 1982, has warned the Gers that they should expect a different approach from the German giants tonight as they know they are in a fight.

However, MacKinnon feels that with the fans’ support at Ibrox, Rangers have enough quality among their ranks to finish the job against Dortmund and knock them out of the Europa League tonight.

“I thought every player played to the best of their ability and there was a certain arrogance by Dortmund who maybe felt they just had to turn up”, MacKinnon told Rangers Review.

“It’s all about attitude, I think they’ll be different in the leg at Ibrox because they’ll realise, they’re in a competition now.

“If Rangers go about their business the same way, get the fans on their feet from the first minute, go and win the first tackle, go and win the first header, have a bit of impetus towards the Dortmund goal a shot or something, just get the fans on their toes.

“They really need a good start Rangers and I think they’ve got it within their capabilities to go on and finish it off.”

Dortmund will be missing star striker Erling Haaland tonight while Rangers will be without new boy Aaron Ramsey.