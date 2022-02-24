John Barnes is of the view that Raphinha suits Liverpool’s style of play more than any other team and feels he could leave Leeds United if they receive a big offer.

The Brazilian joined Leeds in the summer of 2020 as a surprise signing but has since become one of boss Marcelo Bielsa’s key players in the Premier League.

Raphinha is Leeds’ top scorer in the Premier League this season, while also impressing on the international stage with Brazil, and he has been linked with interest from top flight rivals Liverpool, along with Chelsea.

Reds legend Barnes is of the view that the winger would suit Liverpool’s style of play, given his dynamism on the pitch more, than any other potential suitors.

Barnes acknowledged that Leeds will want their star player to remain at Elland Road but feels he could leave if they receive a big enough offer.

“If teams like Leeds have a superstar player, as Leeds do with Raphinha, then it’s easy to see them moving on”, Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“I could see Raphinha playing for Liverpool more so than any other team because of his dynamism.

“Manchester City would look for a more technical player, but because of the way Liverpool play it will suit him.

“Leeds fans would want him to stay, but if a big offer came in, he would leave.”

The Whites are currently locked in negotiations with Raphinha over renewing his deal at the club and they remain hopeful he will sign on the dotted line.