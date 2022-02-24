Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Marcelo Bielsa for a lack of tactical awareness and insists his stubbornness in the way he sets up his team will get Leeds United relegated this season.

Leeds’ poor run of results in the Premier League only became worse on Wednesday when they were hammered 6-0 by title challengers Liverpool at Anfield.

Wednesday’s result means that Leeds have lost 12 of their 25 top flight games so far this season, while conceding a staggering 56 goals, as they remain just three points above the drop zone.

Former top flight star Agbonlahor has blasted Bielsa for the way he set his team up man for man against an in-from Liverpool side, which in his view shows a lack of any tactical awareness.

“I have seen Sunday League managers that can have better tactical awareness than Marcelo Bielsa”, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Knowing the game inside out is there, but then there is managing in the Premier League, when you play against top, top teams and you go man for man.

“I mean, how many times are they going to concede over 20 shots?”

Agbonlahor stressed that Bielsa is too stubborn to change his tactics according to the opposition they play and insists he could get end up in his team slipping back down to the Championship this season.

“[Some fans want Leeds to sack him, and bring in a manager that can keep them in the Premier League] and for me Bielsa could play against a world star eleven and go man for man.

“His tactics are stubborn and they are going to get relegated.”

Leeds are set for a quick turnaround in the league and will return to the pitch at the weekend when they host Tottenham Hotspur, who are also struggling with their form at the moment.