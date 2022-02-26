Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has advised the Reds to start with centre-back Joel Matip in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea this weekend.

Matip has been impressing in the backline with his centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk all season and he even picked up a goal in the 6-0 routing of Leeds United in midweek.

He started in both matches of the semi-final against Arsenal in the EFL Cup, but another possible option at manager Jurgen Klopp’s disposal is Ibrahima Konate, who replaced Matip at half-time in the second leg of the tie.

Houghton is convinced that selecting Matip is the right course of action as against the Blues, Liverpool will require someone who starts the play from the back.

The Reds legend thinks Matip is the ideal candidate to play out from the back and added that with the big pitch at Wembley, a player like him who knows how to handle the ball is a must.

Speaking to LFCTV, Houghton said: “I’d actually go for Matip [in the final], because if you are playing against Chelsea you’re going to have to come out with the ball from the back.

“I think that’s where you are going to have the advantage, you’re going to get two against the one centre-forward.

“So you’re going to need people who are good with the ball.

“It’s a big pitch, so you’re going to have to make sure you have someone with that ability so Matip for me.”

Konate has started both of Liverpool’s FA Cup ties so far with the same three appearances as Matip in the EFL Cup and it remains to be seen who Klopp ultimately chooses.