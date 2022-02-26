Leeds United are unlikely to make any official announcement about Marcelo Bielsa’s future this evening, according to The Athletic.

It has been claimed in several quarters that Bielsa has parted ways with Leeds following a spell of poor form from the Whites.

However, there has been no official word from Leeds about the Argentine tactician’s future.

And the club are unlikely to provide any clarification on the situation this evening, despite rampant speculation Bielsa has left.

Leeds have been leaking goals at an alarming rate in recent weeks, but the club chose not to make any new signings during the January transfer window.

Bielsa has also operated without key players Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford in recent months.

Leeds though are worried about being relegated back down to the Championship and Bielsa could have managed his final game as Whites boss.

The Yorkshire giants are suggested to be in talks with former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch.

The American boss could be thrust into the thick of a battle to survive in the Premier League with Leeds if he does succeed Bielsa.