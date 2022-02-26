Marcelo Bielsa has left his job as Leeds United boss, according to talkSPORT.

Bielsa’s Leeds have been leaking goals at an alarming rate and let in four against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon, deepening relegation worries.

It was quickly speculated that the result had pushed Leeds over the edge to make a change in the manager’s position.

Now it is claimed that Bielsa has parted company with Leeds, ending his time in charge.

While the exact details of his departure are unclear, it is claimed to have been a mutual consent decision.

Leeds made no signings during the January transfer window despite being rocked by injuries throughout the season.

The club did bid for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, but were unable to land him and did not turn to any alternatives.

Bielsa has often been forced to rely on Under-23s players on his bench, while blooding several in the first team when injuries struck.

Now Leeds will start the hunt for Bielsa’s successor as they try to avoid relegation.