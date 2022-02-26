Marcelo Bielsa’s position as Leeds United manager is uncertain following the Whites’ 4-0 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon, according to The Athletic.

Leeds have hit a period of poor form under Bielsa and have started to concede an alarming number of goals, raising worries about the possibility of relegation from the Premier League.

It is claimed that there is now real uncertainty over whether Bielsa will keep his job as manager at Elland Road.

The club have had his position under heightened consideration since the side’s 6-0 loss at Liverpool in midweek and all eyes will be on whether the 4-0 defeat to Spurs ends his time in charge.

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch is the leading candidate to step in to replace Bielsa.

The situation though is complicated by the fact Bielsa has a complex contract and pays his own backroom staff.

Leeds would have to work out how to pay Bielsa’s backroom team off if they do opt to show him the door, as they would also likely leave.

Bielsa could yet decide to quit Leeds without being sacked, as relegation worries now grip the club amid their poor form.