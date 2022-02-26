Amid speculation over Marcelo Bielsa being sacked by Leeds United, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has posted an ominous comment which some fans see as signalling the Argentine’s stint is over.

Bielsa has overseen a collapse in form in recent weeks, with Leeds leaking goals heavily and being dragged down towards the relegation zone in the Premier League.

They were beaten 4-2 by Manchester United last weekend, went down 6-0 to Liverpool in midweek and were then thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur earlier today.

It instantly emerged after the game that Leeds were considering sacking Bielsa due to the threat of relegation.

Now The Athletic’s Hay has posted a message on social media which some may read as signalling the Bielsa era is over.

He wrote: “The Bielsa years will go down as a magic, exceptional era at Leeds despite the struggles this season.

“The strongest connection between a club and a fanbase you’ll ever see.

“Football being what it is, nothing’s immune from results. But it was the ride you didn’t want to get off.”

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has been tipped as the favourite to take over at Elland Road if Bielsa is sacked, as he could be in the coming hours.